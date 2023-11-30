Siddipet: 104-year-old woman casts her vote

The 104-year old woman, Johara Bi, a resident near Borra Hanuman Temple in Siddipet town, cast her vote at the Government Urdu Medium School on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Johra Bhi casts her vote at Government Urdum Medium School in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: A 104-year-old woman cast her vote in Siddipet constituency.

The woman, Johara Bi, a resident near Borra Hanuman Temple in Siddipet town, cast her vote at the Government Urdu Medium School on Thursday. Her son Fayaz said his mother has exercised her franchise in every election since 1952.

Also Read Telangana records 63.94 percent voter turnout by 5 pm

She was a source of inspiration for the entire family and youth in the locality since she would turn up at the polling booth without fail for every election. All the family members too vote without giving it a miss drawing inspiration from her, Fayaz added.