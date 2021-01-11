Siddipet: 2BHKs rekindle hope for poor families

Beneficiaries hail KCR for helping them live a dignified life

Siddipet: The KCR Nagar at Narsapur village comprising residential units constructed under the State government’s ambitious 2BHK housing scheme for the poor, has been in the news for several reasons. Inaugurated recently by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, it is the largest 2BHK colony in the State with 2,640 houses, and is self-contained with all facilities for the residents.

A widow, hailing from an economically-weaker section, made headlines when she gave up the house allotted to her, stating that after the marriage of her only daughter, she would not be comfortable living alone, and that it should be given to a deserving poor family. And now, it has come to light that among the people who have occupied the houses are two families that were faced with multiple issues and were in a desperate situation.

Among the allottees is Manthapuri Lalitha, whose husband is blind. The Siddipet couple has four daughters and the six were living in a rented house with Lalitha, who works as a domestic help, desperately trying to make both ends meet, being the sole bread-winner. With the State government focusing on transparency in allotment of houses under the scheme to ensure that only the deserving got the free housing units, the couple got a house in the 7th phase with Finance Minister T Harish Rao handing over the allotment certificate to them over the weekend. The couple was left speechless due to the gesture by the State government. The Minister also presented them with new clothes.

Lalitha and her husband Srinivas said they never dreamt of owning a house. Thanking the Chief Minister and Harish Rao for making them “rich” owners of a double bedroom house, Lalitha said it has given them confidence that they would be able to lead a decent life henceforth.

The story of Nalla Biksapathi and his wife Gnaneshwari is similar. While Gnaneshwari is a blind woman, their son Srikanth (24) lost both his hands when he came in contact with live power lines a few years ago. Biksapathi is the sole breadwinner of the four-member family. Biksapathi, a daily wage labourer, has been residing in a rented house with his family for over 26 years, and now they are the proud owners of a two-bedroom house.

