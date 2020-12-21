Siddipet: Bizman gifts cow urine, seed balls on daughter’s wedding

A noted businessman, Kailasam ensured that the wedding was entirely plastic-free, using cloth banners in place of flexies, food served in banana leaves and water provided in steel tumblers

Siddipet: It was a wedding with a difference! Using nature as the central theme for his daughter’s marriage, a businessman from Siddipet gave unique return gifts to guests – cow urine to promote protection of cow and a pack of seed balls to spread awareness on the need to conserve nature, packed in jute bags.

Relatives, friends and a VIP guest in Finance Minister T Harish Rao were pleasantly surprised when they were given the return gifts by Nethi Kailasam and his wife Brahmraba for attending their daughter Shravya’s marriage with Sandeep on Sunday. A noted businessman, Kailasam ensured that the wedding was entirely plastic-free, using cloth banners in place of flexies, food served in banana leaves and water provided in steel tumblers.

Harish Rao appreciated the businessman’s effort to not only spread the message on environment but also for ensuring that there was no use of plastic during the wedding, something most people find it difficult to handle on such occasions.

