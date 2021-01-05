Siddipet: CM KCR grants Rs 10L for youth’s liver transplant

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the cheque to the youth at his residence in Siddipet on Tuesday

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came to the rescue of an ailing youth from a poor family in Gajwel town on Tuesday when he released Rs 10 lakh grant to undergo liver transplantation required to save his life.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the cheque to the youth at his residence in Siddipet on Tuesday.

The youth, Pasuvula Mahesh (27), a resident of 11th ward in Gajwel town, has been suffering from liver ailment. When doctors at a corporate hospital recommended liver transplantation, Mahesh returned home since the family could not afford the hefty hospital bill.

Mahesh’s parents Latchaiah and Suguna then approached ward member Gangisetti Chandana, who took up the issue with Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and Harish Rao. When these leaders brought the youth’s misery to the notice of the Chief Minister, he responded immediately and provided an initial grant of Rs 10 lakh. Latchaiah, Suguna and Mahesh thanked the Chief Minister for his kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao has asked the local TRS leaders to extend all the support the family needs till the surgery is completed. Gajwel Municipal Chairman N C Rajamouli and others were present.

