Siddipet Collector asks officials \to complete R&R colony works in 5 days

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed officials concerned and contractor to complete all the works at Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony at Mutrajapally within five days since they were planning to shift the Pallepahad and Vemulaghat villagers shortly. The two villages are being displaced under Mallanna Sagar Project, which is being built as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Siddipet district.

The Collector has asked them to complete the residencies and infrastructure facilities meant to Pallepahad villagers within three days. He has appointed RDO Jayachandra Reddy as special officer to execute the works. Reddy also appointed District Panchayat Officer Suresh as incharge officer to Vemulaghat, assigning him to complete the works within five days. Saying that they were completing the R&R Colony in 600 acres in a record time, the Collector said that it is an honour to be part of such a rare project.

After completing the works pertaining to the Pallepahad, and Vemulaghat, Reddy has said that they will work on houses of Etigadda Kistapur and Erravally villages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .