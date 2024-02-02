Siddipet: Congress leaders release water from Mallanna Sagar violating protocol

Superintending Engineer Kondapochamma Sagar Venu and other irrigation officials had remained as mute spectators for the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:23 PM

Congress leaders Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, Cheruku Srinivas Reddy are releasing water into Kudavelly Vagu at Kodakandla in Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: In a blatant violation of protocol, Congress party leaders have released water from Mallanna Sagar to Kudavelly Vagu at Kodakandla on Friday.

Congress leaders Tumkunta Narsa Reddy and Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who contested in Gajwel and Dubbak constituencies respectively unsuccessfully had lifted the gate of Kondapochamma canal, which carries water from Mallanna Sagar to Kondapochamma Sagar. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other elected representatives, who were from the BRS Party, were not even invited.

Superintending Engineer Kondapochamma Sagar Venu and other irrigation officials had remained as mute spectators for the event. Despite the BRS leaders complaining about the violations of protocol across the erstwhile Medak district, the official machinery had failed to change its ways. According to officials, they will release 0.8 TMCft of water to meet the Yasangi needs of Dubbak and Gajwel Constituencies and 0.5 TMCft of water will flow into mid-manir.

The irrigation officials said that they will release another 2 TMCft of water to meet the Yasangi needs of part of Dubbak, Siddipet, and Siricilla Constituencies through the 12th package canal. The project had 13TMCft of water against its full reservoir level of 50TMCft. The water was released finally after Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy wrote a letter to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy following the requests of the farmers from his Constituency.