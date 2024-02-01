Farmers demand release of water into Kudavelly Vagu from Mallanna Sagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 03:31 PM

Siddipet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and farmers staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the immediate release of water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir into the Kudavelly Vagu. The dharna, held at Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal, saw a large turnout of farmers whose Yasangi paddy crops are withering due to water scarcity.

BRS party mandal President Jeedipally Ravi highlighted that despite MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy submitting a request to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar a few days ago, no action has been taken. He emphasized the urgency of water release, stating that crops are already suffering and the situation will worsen without immediate intervention.

Ravi acknowledged the BRS government’s previous efforts in releasing Godavari water for the past three seasons but criticized the present Congress government’s inaction despite sufficient water availability in Mallanna Sagar. He warned of intensifying protests if their demands are not met within a week.