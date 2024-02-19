Siddipet cop held for cheating woman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police arrested a Sub-Inspector from Siddipet Commissionerate on the charges of cheating a 23-year-old woman promising to marry on Sunday.

The cop, Arun (29), a 2020 batch officer, earlier worked at the Saidabad police station in the city two years back.

Police said when Arun was a trainee at the Saidabad police station, he met the young woman after which they exchanged numbers and got involved in a romantic relationship. Both of them met several times before Arun was transferred to Siddipet.

The accused cop reportedly continued to be in touch with the woman even after being transferred to Siddipet and reportedly harassed her.

However, when the woman proposed marriage, the SI started harassing her and was planning to marry another woman.

The cop has not been placed on suspension so far. Any action will be taken once the departmental report is submitted, a senior official said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Saidabad police booked a case against the cop and took him into custody. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.