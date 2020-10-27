Siddipet CP refutes BJP allegations, says all rules were followed

He said that the election teams are working impartially and effectively without any bias.

By | Published: 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis has refuted the allegations of police highhandedness in Siddipet and released footage showing that the cash that was snatched away by BJP activists was in fact confiscated from the residence of Surabhi Anjan Rao.

Addressing the media at the One Town Police Station at Siddipet on Tuesday, he said that the reports appearing in certain sections of the media and social media networks were wrong. He said that the election teams are working impartially and effectively without any bias. “The concerned executive officer has served a search warrant before entering the house of Anjan Rao. Signatures of the persons and witnesses were taken in front of Anjan Rao only,” he said.

He said that all the proceedings inside the residence have been video recorded which clearly showed that the cash was handed over to the officers by the wife of Anjan Rao and the explanation of Anjan Rao was also recorded.

However the BJP cadre attacked the police and snatched part of the money while they were coming out of the house, he said. The CP also said that the police raided four places on Monday but found cash at only one place. “In all five people were identified in yesterday’s incident and cases were booked on another 20 persons,” he said. He said that snatching away the confiscated cash from the authorities is a crime and action will be taken as per the law.

Explaining the incidents that led to shifting of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Karimnagar, the CP said that the police tried to impress upon the Karimnagar MP not to venture into Siddipet as it might lead to law and order problems. He said that no BJP leader was prevented from entering Dubbak for electioneering. He said that additional forces were kept ready for the peaceful conduct of by-elections. He urged everyone to cooperate for a trouble free election in Dubbak. The Siddipet police meanwhile booked cases against Anjan Rao and Jitender Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .