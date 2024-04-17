BRS demands corrective measures in social welfare residential institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Raising concern over the conditions prevailing in various social residential welfare institutions across the State, the BRS demanded that the State government should initiate corrective measures immediately and safeguard the lives of students.

The party condemned the death of Ch Prashant, a sixth class student at the government social welfare hostel in Bhongir due to food poisoning. About 27 students fell sick after consuming lunch on April 11 at the government social welfare hostel.

They were rushed to the area hospital in Bhongir, while a few of them whose condition was critical were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

While undergoing treatment, Prashant succumbed to food poisoning. In a statement, BRS spokesperson Ketireddy Vasudeva Reddy condemned the incident, labeling it “murder” by the Congress government.

He lamented the lack of accountability within the administration, pointing out the absence of Ministers for critical departments like Social Welfare and Education. He criticised the government’s apathy towards welfare hostels, stressing the need for urgent action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

The party also demanded a compensation of Rs.50 lakh for the bereaved family of the student, along with a government job to one family member.

Speaking to mediapersons separately, BRSV (student wing) State president Gellu Srinivas Yadav accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of neglecting social welfare residential institutions in utter discrimination towards students.

He raised concerns over the quality of meals served in these institutions and also the State government’s failures to monitor the situation. He demanded that the State government should immediately initiate corrective measures to ensure quality food and other facilities to students.