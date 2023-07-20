Siddipet: Garima Agarwal takes charge as Additional Collector

Garima Agarwal has assumed as the Additional Collector of Siddipet district on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Siddipet: Garima Agarwal, a 2019 batch IAS officer, has taken charge as Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Siddipet district on Thursday. Agarwal had worked as Trainee Collector in Yadadri Bhongir district before her stint as Additional Collector of Karimnagar.

Following the transfer of the current Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, who was posted as Collector of Peddapalli, the State government replaced him with Agarwal. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and other officials congratulated her on her new assignment.