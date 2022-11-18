Siddipet: Harish Rao announces gold medal for girl students who top Inter exams

Published: Updated On - 06:49 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that he will present a gold medal to government college-going students in the Siddipet district.

Addressing the students after laying foundation for new buildings of Government Girls School and Government Junior College for Girls in Siddipet on Friday, the minister said he will present the medal if any girl student in any group-MPC-BiPC-CEC-HEC-groups scores the top ten marks in the coming board examinations. The government will spend Rs 4 crore on girls’ colleges, school and other infrastructure development here.

Rao said that they will build the government junior college building with an outlay of Rs 1.5 crore while the girl’s school will be constructed with a budget of Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, the minister said that the government will spend another Rs one crore the government will develop a playground that will have a running track, basketball court, volleyball court, open gym, and many others, spending an additional Rs 1.5 crore.

Elaborating on the government’s efforts in providing free and quality education in the government sector, Rao said that the government is spending Rs 7,300 crore on infrastructure development in schools under the Mana Vuru Mana Badi programme. He further said the government will soon give hygiene kits to girls who were studying VIIIth class and above in government institutes by spending Rs 70 crore. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.