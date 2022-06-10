Siddipet: Harish Rao urges shepherds to rear Deccani breed of sheep

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon shepherds in Siddipet to raise Deccani breed sheep since they were well-known for having high-level nutrients. Addressing the shepherds after launching a deworming drive for sheep at Mittapally village in Siddipet district on Friday, the Minister said they will set up two exclusive outlets for selling Deccani Sheep meet at Integrated Market in Siddipet town.

To keep the sheep healthy, Rao said that the Animal husbandry department was carrying out the deworming drive. Since the district was having 8.94 lakh heads of sheep, the Minister said the Animal Husbandry department has constituted 51 teams to cover the entire sheep in the district. He further said that the department will carry out the deworming drives thrice a year. Asking the farmers to opt for profitable farming, the Minister called upon them to take up oil palm cultivation since the farmers can earn Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per annum on acre cultivation.

To make the purchasing of Oil palm harvest hassle-free, he said that they were setting up an oil palm company close to Siddipet town. He said that the government will give the plants at subsidised prices besides offering a drip system with 90 per cent subsidy. Sensitising the farmers on the need of restricting the use of fertlisers, the Minister asked them to take up the cultivation of green manure crops cultivation. Chairman of Sheep and Goat Development Corporation Dudiemtal Balaraju Yadav, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, Rythu Bandhu Samithi District President Nagi Reddy, Sarpanch Lakshmi and others were present.