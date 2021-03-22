Siddipet: Lakshmapur villagers moved to R&R Colony at Sangapur

Revenue Divisional Officer Anantha Reddy said that they have provided all the necessary facilities at the colony, giving no scope for any inconvenience to the occupants

By | Published: 1:43 am

Siddipet: In a historic moment, several residents of Lakshmapur village of Thoguta mandal, which will submerge under the much-awaited Mallanna Sagar project, have moved to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Sangapur village near Gajwel town on Sunday.

Revenue Divisional Officer Anantha Reddy, who inaugurated the double bedroom houses after a mass house warming ceremony, said 102 residents out of 180 from Lakshmapur have moved to R&R Colony at Sangapur since they have completed the construction of the houses. Saying that the works of the remaining 78 houses were being completed at brisk pace, the RDO said that they will facilitate all the residents of R&R Colony to vacate the village so that the irrigation department can complete Mallanna Sagar project works soon. Reddy further said that they have provided all the necessary facilities at the colony, giving no scope for any inconvenience to the occupants. When Sarpanch K Swamy has brought the pending payments of R&R package towards the borewells, house plots and others, the RDO assured to clear the payments shortly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .