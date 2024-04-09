Man electrocuted in Siddipet

s the work to resolve a technical glitch in the drinking water supply in the village was on, Narsimhulu went to the transformer to switch off the power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 08:04 PM

Chintha Chinna Narsimhulu

Siddipet: A man was electrocuted while he was switching off the power at a transformer at Thoguta mandal headquarters in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

The victim was Chintha Chinna Narsimhulu (51), a resident of the same village. As the work to resolve a technical glitch in the drinking water supply in the village was on, Narsimhulu went to the transformer to switch off the power. He accidentally came in touch with live electric wires and died on the spot.

Also Read Need for depts to come together on adolescent issues: Telangana CS

BRS Thoguta mandal President Jeedipally Ram Reddy has demanded Rs 10 lakh exgratia to Narsimhulu’s family from Transco.