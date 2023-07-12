Five-year-old raped by 17-year-old in Siddipet

The victim was rushed to the Government Hospital Siddipet where the doctors found that she was raped.
Siddipet: In a shocking incident, a-17-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl at Yelladasur Nagar in Cheriyal Mandal on Tuesday.
The victim was on her way to the local Anganwadi centre when the youngster forcibly took her into his house and raped her. While searching for her, the victim’s mother saw her bleeding. The victim was rushed to the Government Hospital Siddipet where the doctors found that she was raped.
A case under the POSCO Act was registered against the youngster. Investigation is underway.