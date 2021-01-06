Siddipet police nab three poachers with two-headed snake

According to One Town inspector Saidulu, he along with Task Force Inspector Narshima Rao raided the tent of three persons and found the two headed snake packed in a plastic box

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have arrested three poachers of Sand Boa and recovered it from them during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to One Town inspector Saidulu, he along with Task Force Inspector Narshima Rao raided the tent of three persons and found the two headed snake packed in a plastic box.

The poachers were identified as Kashaveni Tirupati. a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Siddipet and Vadde Sriramulu and Vadde Venkatesh, both residents of Vikarabad but currently living in a tent at Naga Devatha Temple.

Some locals noticed them catching a Sand Boa, and they called up the police and alerted them. The police team raided the tent at 2am on Wednesday.

Since people believe that possessing the two-headed snake makes them rich, the trio confessed that they had hatched a plan to catch the Sand Boa and sell it.

The police handed over the snake to forest officials who will release the snake into the safety of the forests.

Appreciating the efforts of the police, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said stern action will be taken against anyone found harming wild animals.

