Siddipet trader helps rain-hit ryot

As the ready to harvest paddy was damaged totally, the farmer Singaraveni Ilaiah decided to stay away from celebrating Dasara this time

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Siddipet: Moved by the plight of a farmer, whose paddy crop was totally damaged due to heavy rains, a kind hearted trader from Siddipet has helped the farmer from Warangal Urban district, by presenting Rs 2 lakh cash to him on Friday.

As the ready to harvest paddy was damaged totally, the farmer Singaraveni Ilaiah decided to stay away from celebrating Dasara this time. However, Siddipet trader’s timely intervention has brought the festive atmosphere back at Ilaiah’s home.

The trader, Chakradhar Goud, came to know about Ilaiah’s plight after a video in which the farmer was seen wailing lying on his flooded paddy field at Suraram village in Elkathurthy Mandal, went viral. The trader then asked his friends to visit the field on Friday. Goud’s friends led by Arikapudi Raghu, visited Suraram village and examined the crop loss. After knowing that Ilaiah has spent Rs 1.5 lakh on cultivating his six acre paddy field, Goud donated Rs 2 lakh cash to meet the expenses and also help the family to celebrate Dasara.

Raghu also presented one quintal rice to the family. The gesture of Chakradhar Goud has won the appreciation from many. Ilaiah’s wife, Ilamma thanked Chakradhar Goud for his help, which brought the festive atmosphere back at their home.

