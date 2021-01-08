Siddipet woman is paragon of generosity

Raccha Lakshmi, a widow from Siddipet, won the hearts of several people when she requested that the government-sponsored two-bedroom house allotted to her in KCR Colony at Narsapur be given to another poor family.

Published: 11:30 pm

Siddipet: Honesty, concern for fellow citizens and a large heart are qualities that are increasingly becoming rare among people these days. A widow from Siddipet, however, won the hearts of several people when she requested that the government-sponsored two-bedroom house allotted to her in KCR Colony at Narsapur be given to another poor family.

Caught off guard by the rare and touching gesture, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was handing over 2BHK houses to beneficiaries at the colony, did the best thing he could do at that moment to thank the woman – invite her to the dais and introduce her to the people as a shining example of exemplary human generosity.

Raccha Lakshmi, a resident of Siddipet town, lost her husband Krishna Murthy a few years ago. Since then, she has been staying with her brother Nagesh’s family with her only daughter, who has completed engineering. When the State government invited applications for double-bedroom houses, Lakshmi, who doesn’t own a house, applied for the benefit. After a thorough enquiry, officials allotted a house to Lakshmi in Narsapur colony.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi decided to get her daughter married and realised that living alone in the double-bedroom house may not be an easy affair. Deciding to stay with her brother’s family post her daughter’s marriage, she approached Harish Rao and expressed her desire to return the house allotted to her. Lakshmi’s decision is all the more laudable since her monthly earnings as a beedi worker is a mere Rs 1,500 besides the Rs 2,000 she receives as widow pension.

The Minister, who was participating in a programme to hand over the houses to beneficiaries, invited Lakshmi on to the stage and introduced her to all the beneficiaries. “She could have let out her double-bedroom house on rent, but she decided to help another poor family by returning her allotment,” he said, and lauded her honesty.

When the woman said she will meet him if she required any help in future, Harish Rao was quick to reply that it would be a pleasure to help such an honest woman like her. Harish Rao and Venkatrami Reddy felicitated Lakshmi on the occasion.

Urging people to draw inspiration from Lakshmi, the Minister warned that strict action would be taken against beneficiaries who rent out their houses. “The administration will file criminal cases if anyone is found selling houses allotted to them,” he said.

As on Friday morning, officials have allotted 1,557 2BHKs of the 2,640 houses in the colonies to poor families. The process of allotment will continue.

