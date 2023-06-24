Sidewall of culvert collapses; Mission Bhagiratha pipeline damaged near Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The sidewall of a culvert on the canal of Udhaya Samudram lift irrigation scheme at Dandempally village collapsed, leading to damage to a pipeline of Mission Bhagiratha.

The culvert on the canal was located between Nalgonda and Kattangur. With the collapse of the sidewall, half of the road on the culvert was also damaged, making it narrow.

This affected the flow of traffic between Nalgonda and Kattangur. Irrigation officials rushed to the spot and took up measures to reconstruct the side wall.

Assistant Engineer of Narketpally Sub-division (Mission Bhagiratha) K Ramesh informed that 450 mm and 600 mm of pipelines of Mission Bhagiratha were also damaged due to collapse of the sidewall.

It would impact the drinking water supply for Mothkur and Addagurdur mandals in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Kattangur, Shaligowraram, Nakrekal and Kethepally mandals in Nalgonda district.

There would be no drinking water supply to these mandals up to June 30.

He asked sarpanches of the villages in these mandals to take up alternative measures to provide drinking water facility to the people.