Truck crashes into flyover, traffic held up for 5 km in Nalgonda

No major damage was reported to the flyover wall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 AM, Sat - 24 June 23

Nalgonda: Vehicles were stuck in traffic for five kilometres on the Narketpally-Adhanki State highway on the outskirts of Nalgonda after a heavy truck crashed into the wall of a flyover, which was under construction.

The truck, which was going to the Narkepally side from Miryalaguda, hit the wall of the flyover near the Indira Gandhi statue on Saturday morning, resulting in the traffic jam. No major damage was reported to the flyover wall.

However, the resulting traffic snarl on the Miryalaguda-Narketpally route on the State highway stretched for five kilometres.

The police, who rushed to the spot, are trying to lift the heavy truck from the road using a crane to clear the traffic jam.