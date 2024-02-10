Silver Nakashi art work adorns Bhadradri Temple’s inner entrance

By James Edwin Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:02 PM

Kothagudem: The historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district has got a new attraction.

The inner entrance of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum has been decorated with silver Nakashi (also called Nakas) art work.

The door jambs, lintel, threshold and walls on either side of the entrance have been covered with Nakashi work.It may be noted that the outer entrance of the temple was already decorated with brass Nakashi by spending Rs 15 lakh and the sanctum sanctorum’s door was decorated with gold Nakashi some time back.

The work which began in 2022 has been completed recently. 103 kilograms of silver, of which 70 kg of silver belonging to the temple and the remaining 33 kg of silver provided with the support of donjors, was used.

The pieces of Nakashi were totally handmade and artisans led by a master craftsman Dandapani, a native of Tamil Nadu now settled in Hyderabad, worked for nearly a year to complete the work.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dandapani informed that it took 11 days to fix the pieces to the walls.

Portraits of Dashavatar, 12 Alwars (Tamil poet-saints having devotion to Lord Vishnu), Lord Hanuman, Bhakta Ramadasu, Pokala Dammakka, Garuda, peacock and swan were embossed on silver sheets.

Dandapani, who executed similar projects in Shirdi Temple, Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada, Srisaila Devasthanam and other noted temples, said that he was fortunate to execute Nakashi work for Bhadradri Temple.