23 vacancies in WCW department announced

Published Date - 11:12 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

The TSPSC has notified 23 vacancies of Women and Child Welfare Officers, including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse. Of the total, 17 vacancies under the multi-zone-I and six in multi-zone-II. The TSPSC has notified 23 vacancies of Women and Child Welfare Officers, including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse. Of the total, 17 vacancies under the multi-zone-I and six in multi-zone-II.

Hyderabad: Registrations for recruitment to Women and Child Welfare Officers in Women Development and Child Welfare Department will begin on the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) website www.tspsc.gov.in on Tuesday. The last date to submit the application form is October 10.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. Those who already have registered in OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in the OTR. Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards online application processing fee besides an examination fee of Rs 150.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in home science or social or sociology or BSc (Hons) Food Science & nutrition, BSc Food & Nutrition, Botany/Zoology & Chemistry/Biochemistry, BSc in Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, BSc- Clinical Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry, BSc – Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / BioChemistry, BSc – Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry, BSc-Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, BSc – Food Technology & Nutrition & Botany / Zoology & Chemistry or BSc – Food Technology & Management, Botany /Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry from recognized university are eligible to apply.

Selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be on the basis of a written examination (objective type). Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.