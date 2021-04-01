Simplilearn, IBM extend tie-up; to upskill over 20,000 professionals this year

Learners will have access to ‘Ask Me Anything’ mentorship sessions with IBM leaders

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has announced an extension of their collaboration with IBM to provide curated learning programmes in Data & AI for working professionals. With the tie-up, Simplilearn plans to upskill over 20,000 professionals this year.

Simplilearn, along with IBM, will curate an in-depth, industry-focused curriculum and introduce industry-focused training programmes in Data Analytics, Data Science, AI & Machine Learning, Data Engineering, and Business Analysis, according to a press release. Further, learners will have access to ‘Ask Me Anything’ mentorship sessions with IBM leaders, IBM hackathons for intensive problem-solving sessions, and customised master class sessions to share experiences and real-time scenarios, it said.

The learners will receive industry-recognised certificates from Simplilearn and IBM on completion of a course, it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .