Singapore Airlines launches additional flights on 20th anniversary

These additional flights have been introduced to cater to the rising demand for comfortable long-haul air travel to Singapore, a convenient transit point for those exploring Australia, New Zealand and Far East Asia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) announced the launch of additional new flights by Singapore Airlines on Sunday on their 20th Anniversary.

The Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 519 will depart from Hyderabad at 11.20 (IST) and arrive in Singapore at 18.20 (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 518 will depart from Singapore at 8 (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 10.15 (IST).

The five weekly nonstop flights will provide more connectivity options for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Singapore and beyond. The introduction of wide-body aircraft A350-900 for daily evening departure flight SQ522/SQ523 will offer an enhanced coach experience.

Senior officials from GHIAL along with key officials from Singapore Airlines and other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the airlines.