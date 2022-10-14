Singapore Airlines to launch wide-body aircraft on Hyderabad-Singapore sector from Oct 30

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:11 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines is introducing A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad to Singapore sector. This will nearly double the number of passengers on the flight and will also be able to carry cargo nearly six times more than the B737-8 narrow-body aircraft it is using now.

The inaugural service SQ523 will depart Hyderabad International Airport at 2310 hrs on October 30. The wide-body aircraft will be pressed into service on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services on the remaining days of the week.

The wide-body aircraft will have 303 seats including 263 in economy class and 40 in the business class. It can handle cargo up to 15,000 kg. The B737-8 now has 154 seats including 144 economy class and ten business class seats. Its cargo handling capacity is about 2,400 kg.

“We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after SilkAir’s integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago,” said Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines.

The Airbus A350 medium haul aircraft will provide enhanced comfort to travellers from Hyderabad and also opens up a wider range of opportunities and capabilities in the cargo segment, he said.

From 30 October 2022, Singapore Airlines will restore 100 per cent of its pre-pandemic frequency from India, and will operate 96 flights weekly from 8 cities across the country.

“Over the past few months, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed a significant growth in international passenger traffic. This is an indicator of a rebound in international travel post the pandemic. Travellers are exploring exotic destinations. There has been an uptick in the student traffic pursuing academics in international shores and business travel has resumed. Singapore is one of the most sought after destinations from Hyderabad,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, on the launch of SIA’s A350-900 operations.

“Over the past few months, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed a significant growth in international passenger traffic. This is an indicator of a rebound in international travel post the pandemic. Travellers are exploring exotic destinations. There has been an uptick in the student traffic pursuing academics in international shores and business travel has resumed. Singapore is one of the most sought after destinations from Hyderabad,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, in a statement on the launch of SIA’s A350-900 operations.