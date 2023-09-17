Singareni celebrates Telangana National Integration Day

Telangana had been witnessing rapid development and contributing towards the development of the country, said Executive Director J Alvin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Sunday celebrated the Telangana National Integration Day. Executive Director J Alvin hoisted the National Flag at the Singareni Bhavan to mark the occasion. Telangana had been witnessing rapid development and contributing towards the development of the country, he said.

General Manager(Coordination) M Suresh said Singareni Company had been contributing to the progress of the State through coal production and thermal power.

