Singareni CMD Sridhar’s tenure not extended; asked to report to GAD

According to an order issued by the State government, SCCL director (Finance) N Balram has been given full additional charge of the post of CMD.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 AM, Tue - 2 January 24

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, whose tenure ended on December 31, has not been given an extension and has been asked to report to the General Administration Department.

Sridhar took over charge as Chairman & Managing Director of Singareni Collieries on January 1, 2015. He has already been selected as new the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).