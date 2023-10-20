Singareni releases Dasara Bonus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Friday reportedly credited Rs. 711 crore in the bank accounts of 46,326 employees towards Dasara bonus. Each worker on average received about Rs.1.53 lakh as bonus.

According to officials, underground mine workers would receive a profit bonus of Rs.749.58 per day, those working in open-cast mines and other surface branches would be paid at the rate of Rs.627.41 per day and those working in other departments and branches would be paid a bonus of Rs.578.69 per day.

Last year Singareni Company paid Rs 368 crore as Dasara to the eligible workers. The profit-sharing bonus announced this year is two percent higher compared t last year. The State government had announced a 30 per cent bonus in 2022.

The SCCL has witnessed a remarkable transformation after the formation of Telangana. From a turnover of Rs.11,000 crore in 2014, the company’s turnover has now reached Rs. 32,000 crore. The SCCL’s profits surged from around Rs. 400 crore in 2014 to Rs. 2,184 crore during the financial year 2022-23.