Singareni synchronises 28 MW solar power plant with Transco grid

This power plant is part of the 300 MW solar power plants being installed by Singareni

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday synchronised another 28 MW solar power plant at Mandamarri in Mancherial district with the TSTransco. This power plant is part of the 300 MW solar power plants being installed by Singareni. A few days ago, the SCCL has synchronised 15 MW solar power plant at Mandamarri with the Transco.

Singareni Director (Operations) S Chandrashekhar and Director (Electrical and Maintenance) D Satyanarayana and other union leaders performed puja before switching on the power plant and synchronised it with the Transco grid. With this, 43 MW of solar power out of 90 MW was synchronized till now.

Out of 300 MW solar power plant installation, 30 MW each from Manuguru and Ramagundam, 39 MW from Illandu and 10 MW from Singareni thermal power plant has already been synchronised in addition to synchronisation of 43 MW of solar power.

Congratulating officials for their initiative in synchronizing the power plant with Transco, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the works pertaining to installation of 47 MW plants under the second phase and 81 megawatts plant under the third phase would be completed by October 2021.

The SCCL would be saving Rs.120 crore electricity charges every year by installing the solar power plants and efforts were on to install another 350 MW floating power plants on Manair Dam in Karimnagar district, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .