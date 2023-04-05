Singareni to set up 1,050 MW thermal, 250 MW solar plants soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Singareni Collieries Company Limited C&MD N Sridhar directed officials to prepare a plan for the proposed power plant within one month

Hyderabad: State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited is preparing a plan to set up a 1,050 MW capacity plant in coming days. Disclosing this during a review meeting on thermal and solar power generation here on Wednesday, company C&MD N Sridhar said the proposed thermal power plant would help the company to reach a total power generation capacity of 3,350 MW. He directed officials to prepare a plan for the proposed power plant within one month.

The Singareni Board has also approved a proposal to establish 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant at the premises of the 1,200 MW thermal power plant established on about 2,000 acres at Jaipur in Mancherial district, Sridhar said, adding that the tender process for the plant has been almost completed. “If this plant is completed, Singareni thermal power will reach 2000 mw,” he said.

The 1,200 mw thermal power plant currently operated by Singareni has been contributing to the progress of the company by generating an annual income of approximately Rs 500 crore to Singareni, he said. He directed officials to set up 250 mw solar plants in Bhupalpally, Mandamarri and Manuguru mine area of the company. With this, the solar power generated by the Singareni company would be 550 MW, he said.

