Singareni worker dies in mine mishap in Godavarikhani

Bakka Krishnamurari, who sustained severe injuries when a sidewall of the underground mine collapsed and fell on him, died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:49 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Representational Image.

Peddapalli: A contract worker of Singareni Collieries Company Limited died in accident that took place in Godavarikhani 11 (A) incline coal mine late on Thursday night.

Body was shifted to Godavarikhani singareni hospital. Krishnamurari was survived by wife and two sons.