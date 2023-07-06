Reservation for children of Singareni workers in Ramagundam medical college

The State government has issued orders reserving medical seats exclusively for children of Singareni workers in Ramagundam Medical College.
The Ramagundam Medical College has a total of 150 medical seats out of which 23 MBBS seats are allocated to medical aspirants in all India Quota. Out of the remaining 127 medical seats, 5 per cent i.e. 7 seats have been reserved for children of workers of Singareni Collieries.
The admission for these medical seats will be based on NEET ranks and allocation will also depend on SC/ST and OBC reservations.
For past several years, the Singareni employees have been urging Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao for reserving medical seats for their children. Following these requests, the Chief Minister had directed the health department to provide special reservation for children of Singareni employees.