Reservation for children of Singareni workers in Ramagundam medical college

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday has issued orders reserving medical seats exclusively for children of workers at Singareni Collieries in Ramagundam Medical College.

The Ramagundam Medical College has a total of 150 medical seats out of which 23 MBBS seats are allocated to medical aspirants in all India Quota. Out of the remaining 127 medical seats, 5 per cent i.e. 7 seats have been reserved for children of workers of Singareni Collieries.

The admission for these medical seats will be based on NEET ranks and allocation will also depend on SC/ST and OBC reservations.

For past several years, the Singareni employees have been urging Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao for reserving medical seats for their children. Following these requests, the Chief Minister had directed the health department to provide special reservation for children of Singareni employees.