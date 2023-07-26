Singareni worker dies in mine accident in Godavarikhani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:47 AM, Wed - 26 July 23

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker, Burla Saraiah (42), died in a mine accident in the Adriyala Longwall Project (ALP), Ramagundam-III division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Tuesday night.

A multi-job worker, Saraiah met with the accident when the hydraulic hose of a machine disconnected and forcefully hit him on the chest.

He collapsed on the spot. Colleagues brought him to the top of the mine and shifted him to the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani after providing first aid. However, he was declared dead at the hospital.

A resident of Centenary colony, Saraiah is survived by his wife and two children.