Sircilla Collector instructs officials to elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri jatara

The collector along with Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements for jatara on the temple premises on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri jatara scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19 at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada. More devotees are likely to visit the three days long jatara this time around. So, arrangements should be done perfectly without giving any inconvenience to pilgrims. It was possible to conduct an event successfully if the planning was perfect, he said.

The collector along with Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements for jatara on the temple premises on Friday. Interacting with officials, Anurag Jayanthi discussed the jatara transportation, parking, roads repair, accommodation, drinking water, electricity supply, police security, health, sanitation, queue lines management, public address system, Shivarchana programme, sign board arrangement, publicity, and arrangements in affiliated temples.

He instructed the officials of different departments to prepare the plans to be implemented at the ground level by the staff of concerned departments and submit it in the next meeting. Emphasizing the need to give more importance to sanitation, he advised the official to enhance manpower and vehicles.

Besides dress changing centers, more number of toilets should also be constructed with quality material, he said and directed officials to prepare drinking water, sanitation, toilets, staff and material plans and submit the reports to Additional Collector (local bodies). Keeping the past experience in mind, TSRTC officials should operate additional buses in crowded roots. Besides help line centers, drinking water should also be arranged. Not only the roads leading to temple, all main roads in the temple town should be repaired if necessary, he instructed.

Big size sign boards should be arranged in different places, he said and wanted the officials to paint guest houses as well as accommodation rooms. Besides the main temple, all important junctions in the town should be decorated with attractive lighting. Officials of different departments should discharge duties allocated to them perfectly, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Jayanthi said that they were focusing more on sanitation, parking, queue lines and drinking water supply management. A special mobile app and directory were developed to provide updated information to devotees about jatara.

The SP informed that besides district force, additional police force would also be brought from other districts. All possible steps would be taken to avoid traffic jams, problems in queue lines, dharma gundam and parking places. Besides arranging more CCTV cameras, a regular watch would be continued to avoid any untoward incidents, SP said. Vemulwada RDO Pawan Kumar, DSP Nagendra Chary, district transport officer Kondal Rao, DPO Ravinder, municipal commissioner Anvesh and others were present.