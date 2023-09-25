Sircilla Collector instructs officials to solve voter enrolment applications by following EC guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed the officials to solve voter enrolment applications by following the election commission guidelines.

Collector organised a meeting with officials to discuss voter enrolment at IDOC in Sircilla on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the officials to solve voter enrolment applications received under the second phase of voter enrolment by following EC guidelines. EROs should focus on it.

Returning officers should examine distribution and reception centers and submit the final report for setting up of them only after field inspection. It was also necessary to check whether basic facilities were there in polling centers.

He asked officials to send proposals to arrange model polling centers for youth, disabled and women. Instructing the officials to focus on clearing pending voter enrolment applications, he wanted the authorities to speed up the process of clearing the applications received in the second phase of voter enrolment.

