Sircilla: Vinod Kumar advises youth to utilise every opportunity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Vinod Kumar interacting with local youth in Boinpalli mandal.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar advised the youth to utilise every opportunity, whether it was in the public or private or self-employment sectors.

During a visit to Narsingapur of Boinpalli mandal, Vinod Kumar interacted with local youth. Stating that he had played an active role in student union activities in college days and later, entered mainstream politics, he also explained the strategy adopted to achieve Telangana while participating in the separate State agitation along with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Vinod Kumar, who assured a digital library in Narsingapur village, earlier consoled Regula Sailu, whose house was gutted in a fire recently. He also spoke to Collector Anurag Jayanthi over phone and asked the latter to extend financial support to Sailu besides allocating a double bedroom house.