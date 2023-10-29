University of Hyderabad Students’ union 2022-23 will be dissolved on Tuesday

The union has called for the student community to join the university general body meeting scheduled for Tuesday during which the elected students’ body will submit its annual report and later dissolve the union for 2022-23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Accordingly, the elected students’ body gave a notice to the Dean Students’ Welfare regarding dissolution of the union. Following dissolution, the university’s election commission will notify the election schedule and a new students’ union is expected to be elected within two weeks.

During the last elections, more than 5,300 students were eligible to vote and over 76 per cent polling was recorded. With 1,838 votes, ASA –SFI – DSU alliance candidate -Prajwal was elected as president of the students’ union.

Pruthvi Sai, Kripa Maria George, Kathi Ganesh, Likhith Kumar, Ch Jayaraj from the same alliance bagged vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural and sport secretary posts respectively. The ICC (GS-Cash) Integrated, PG and Research positions were won by Shipha Minz, Hritik Laxman Lalan and Subashini.

Though the student organisations have not announced their alliances for the forthcoming polls, if Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) – Students Federation of India– DSU UoH form alliance again, the president post might go for a candidate from the SFI, while general secretary post is likely to be offered to ASA.