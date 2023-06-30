Sircilla: Woman, three children found dead in Mid Manair Reservoir

The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels, police said, adding that further investigation was on.
Rajanna-Sircilla: A woman and her three children including a 14-month-old boy were found dead in the Mid Manair Reservoir.
They were suspected to have jumped into the reservoir from Shabashpalli Bridge in Boinpalli mandal.
According to police, a resident of Karimnagar, Rajitha alias Neha along with son Mohammad Ayan (7), Ashraja Ben (5) and Usman Ahmed ( 14 months) jumped into the reservoir two days ago. The bodies surfaced in the water on Friday morning.
Local people, who found the bodies, informed the police.
A native of Rudravaram of Vemulawada rural mandal, Rajitha had a love marriage with Mohammad Ali from Karimnagar.
The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels, police said, adding that further investigation was on.