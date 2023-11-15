Siricilla: Police check KTR’s vehicle at Rudrangi

As part of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Rama Rao’s vehicle was checked while he was moving towards Rudrangi after the BRS Praja Aashirvada Sabha at Kathalapur.
Rajanna-Siricilla: Police checked the vehicle of IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao near Rudrangi mandal headquarters on Wednesday.
Besides the Minister’s vehicle, other vehicles of his convoy were also checked. Rama Rao cooperated with the police to carry out checking. Later, the Minister participated in road shows and meetings held in Chandurthi, Vemulawada and Sircilla.