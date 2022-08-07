Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa thanks CM KCR for sanctioning medical college to Asifabad

Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Sipur (T) MLA Konappa receies a copy of administrative sanction of medical college in Hyderabad on Saturday

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning a medical college to Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. He called on Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“It’s a welcome sign to allocate a medical education institution for the district. The move will bring better healthcare services to the people of the district, besides providing an opportunity to pursue medicine for students of this region,” Konappa opined, expressing his gratitude to Rao for giving administrative sanction to set up the college in Asifabad.