Sita Ramam review: Actors reduced to props

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: This is a textbook case of how a good film idea can falter at the edit table. Telugu cinema appears to be completely oblivious to the craft of editing a film.

A director understandably loves everything he perceives and shoots. It is the task of the editor to ensure the captain does not indulge is self-defeatist exercise. A good story line, a fine central performance, soulful songs, and characters different from the stereotypical are all wasted in a long meandering tale running to 163 minutes tests your patience.

Told in the backdrop of the armed forces is a budding tragic romance which gets kickstarted by two strangers through letters.

The embellishments: The film starts off on a jingoist ‘hate my neighbour’ note. The enemy eyeing Kashmir under Operation Gibraltar and their officer Captain Tariq (Sachin) being more human. The counter operation in the midst of rivalry between Lt. Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Brig.Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth) leads to them being captured and in prison. Good time to push the point that Pak does not respect the Geneva Convention.

All this and more is narrated in bits and pieces of flashback told to Afreen (Rashmika) and her aid Balaji (Tharun Bhascker). Afreen, a India hater is on a trip to deliver a letter from Lt. Ram to his lady love Sita (Mrunal Thakur). The letter takes two decades and a long hit and miss attempt to reach Sita.

The army backdrop is largely an opportunity at Pak bashing. This surely could have been avoided or been part of the backdrop. Not in these days where you are expected to wear your patriotic fervour on your sleeve.

The romance between Ram and Sita though a tad too slow and contrived is warm thanks largely to Ram and the endearing warmth he brings to the screen. Actors like Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Bhoomika Chawla, Sachin, Murali Sharma and Tinu Anand are reduced to props in this army-romance.

Just when you hope the romance moves on, it is interrupted by doses of war, hate and the enemy. Just when you think your hero will avenge the enemy it is time for internal rivalry, palace intrigue or romance in the air. In short, the editing is poor, if at all.

The film is however for the grooming Dulquer fan following. He is a natural charmer and understands the nuances of his role.