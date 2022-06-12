Situation under control in Adilabad after tension over social media post

Adilabad: Tension escalated in Adilabad town on Saturday night, following a social medial post allegedly insulting a religion by a youngster on Saturday night. Even while the police took the youngsgter into custody and locked him up, protesters gathered in front of the police station demanding action.

The slogan-raising youth clashed with the police, hurled stones on the station leading to a lathicharge. Situation now is stated to be under control, police said.

Trouble broke out after some people assaulted a youngster, accusing him of posting an abusive video which insulted their religion on his WhatsApp handle. Some local people called the police about the post and immediately police swung into action and detained the person.

However, a large number of people flocked to Adilabad I town police station demanding action against the person.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar rushed to the station and assured that stern action would be taken against the youngster. Some protesters jostled with policemen, even as stones were hurled at the station, prompting police to use force.

Uday Kumar told pressmen that the person in question was already arrested and that cases would be booked against those who indulged in stone pelting. He appealed to local people not to trust rumors and spread provocative messages on social media platforms.

