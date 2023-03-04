SIVE, CIE invite online applications for grant of affiliation

The applications for grant affiliation and extension of provisional affiliation including sanction of additional courses can be submitted from March 15 to 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: The State Institute of Vocational Education, Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, has invited online applications from the managements of intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions running term vocational courses for grant of affiliation for the academic year 2022-23 (third spell).

The applications for grant affiliation and extension of provisional affiliation including sanction of additional courses, if any, can be submitted on the website https://sive.telangana.gov.in/ from March 15 to 31.

Students who desire to register for short-term vocational courses can visit the website https://sive.telangana.gov.in/ and submit the application on or before April 29.