Six booked for illegally obtaining water connections in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:05 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Tuesday booked cases against six persons for illegally obtaining connections from the water board pipelines in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Chinthal.

A case has been booked against them in Jeedimetla Police Station under sections 269 and 430 IPC.

The HMWS&SB in a press release said that anyone coming across an illegal water connection should report it to the board officials by dialing 9989998100 or 9989992268.