Six held for extortion, honey-trapping retired employee in Adilabad

Six persons including three women were arrested on charges of extortion and posing as members of the SHE teams and honey-trapping a retired government employee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

DSP Umender addresses pressmen to brief details of the crime in Adilabad on Wednesday

Adilabad: Six persons including three women were arrested on charges of extortion and posing as members of the SHE teams and honey-trapping a retired government employee from RK Colony of the town. They were produced before pressmen here on Wednesday.

GIving details of the case, DSP Umender said that the arrested persons were Enugenti Prema, Jagada Rakesh, Darshanala Sangeetha, Aniketh and Pothukanuri Venkateshwarlu, all belonging to different parts of Adilabad, and Afsanabi of Nanded in Maharashtra. The victim was Vaddadi Venkateshwar Rao (63) of the health department and friend of P Venkateshwarlu.

Venkateshwarlu took Venkateshwar Rao to the house of Prema as per a plan. He then introduced Rao to Prema and left the house. Subsequently, Rao went inside of a room where he found Afsanabi. As requested by Afsanabi, he undressed himself.

At the same time, Rakesh entered the room and took photographs of Rao and threatened to reveal the incident. Rakesh demanded Rs 2 lakh, claiming that Afsanabi was his lover.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha impersonated as a constable of SHE team and Venkateswarlu reached the spot and tried to settle the matter by forcing Rao to pay Rs 50,000. Helpless Rao paid the amount and later approached cops when he realized that he was cheated by the six including his friend.