Mancherial, Adilabad see light to moderate rains

The heavy downpour led to damage in standing paddy, cotton, red gram, and other crops. Farmers have appealed to Agriculture department officials to conduct a survey to assess the extent of crop damage and provide compensation accordingly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:16 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Mancherial/Adilabad: Several parts of both Mancherial and Adilabad districts saw light to moderate rains on Monday.

The district’s average rainfall was 61.3 mm. Luxettipet mandal had the highest rainfall of 117 mm, while Dandepalli, Hajipur and Kasipet mandala witnessed over 100 mm of rainfall. Jannaram, Bellampalli, Tandur, Kannepalli, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Naspur and Jaipur mandals registered between 40 mm and 83 mm of rainfall. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 481 mm as against 407 mm from June 1 to July 23, posting a surplus by 18 percent.

Due to torrential rains, standing paddy, cotton, red gram and other crops were damaged. Farmers have requested Agriculture department officials to carry out a survey of crop damage and to extend compensation.

Connectivity to Vemanapalli and Jannaram mandals was affected by the rains that breached culverts and low-level bridges. A pregnant woman of Vemanapalli mandal was forced to wade through a stream to reach a primary health centre.

The average rainfall in Adilabad district was 32.6mm. Gudihathnoor mandal had the highest rainfall of 80 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 571 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 447 mm, reflecting an excess by 28 percent. The water level of Penganga river receeded, bringing relief to motorists on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44. The traffic was allowed on a bridge built across Penganga at Dollara village in Jainath mandal.