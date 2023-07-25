Three held for gambling in Adilabad

Three mobile phones, liquid cash Rs 4,530 and material of the gambling were seized from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Three persons were arrested on the charges of involving in matka, a type of gambling, here on Tuesday. Three mobile phones, liquid cash Rs 4,530 and material of the gambling were seized from them.

Central Crime Station in-charge Inspector J Krishnamurthy said that Waseem Atthar and SK Jaleel from Adilabad town and Kanaka Santosh of Kinwat in Maharashtra were taken into custody while committing the offence in Thamsi bus stand area during a raid, following a tip.

They were produced before a court and set to a judicial remand.