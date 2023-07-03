Six persons arrested in murder case in Hyderabad

Six persons were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of an auto rickshaw driver at Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of an auto rickshaw driver at Miyapur on Friday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shaik Asif (22), Mohd Abbas (23), Sameer Khan (22), Shaik Ahmed (25), Aslam Khan (20) and Mohammed Fareduddin (22).

The victim Akheel (23), a resident of Borabanda, had come to Hafeezpet Miyapur on Friday night to meet his friends on occasion of Bakrid festival. “A quarrel took place between them over some financial issues during which the six persons stabbed and bludgeoned the victim to death,” said Miyapur Inspector, N Thirupathi Rao.

The police said that Akheel, previously stayed in Hafeezpet and later moved to Borabanda along with his wife and children. He is allegedly involved in a case of murder reported at KPHB police station limits.

The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ivory Coast national held for cheating