‘Skill Stork International School’s Open House Event receives good response’

By | Published: 11:31 am

Warangal Urban: The Open House Event organised by the Skill Stork International School on the campus of the SVS Group of Institutions at Bheemaram here on Sunday received good response from the parents, as well as the children, said School Director Anoop Errabelli.

In a press note released here on Monday, he said that the parents and children have shown much enthusiasm in the event and inquired with the methods and curricula being adopted by the school.

“They have also had a visit to each and every classroom, lab, activity room, library and other facilities at the school. The teachers showcased the inquiry cycle, transdisciplinary approach, differentiated learning while instilling the attributes of learner profiles. The Secondary children got to experience the Labs and got flair of some hands-on coding and robotic activities. They adored to the hi-tech classrooms as they understand the world has evolved and that technical advances and innovations in their future,” he added.

Anoop also said that school offers IB PYP Curriculum in the Primary Years and Cambridge in the Secondary Years ending with the IGCSE Exams. Their National Programs delivers the CBSE Curriculum for Grades 1 to 8. “The programme is supported by the schools very own Tinkering Lab delivering an exclusive STEAM curriculum. The academic programme along with its support programme helps foster the 21st Century Skills. The School is spread over a huge campus of 10 acres,” he said.

Trustee of the SVS Group of Institutions, Dr Harshini said Skill Stork International School is an endeavor of SVS Group of Institutions. SVS is a trust acclaimed to provide with quality education for more than 30 years now to more than 10, 000 students and with more than 1000 staff members. “Since 1986, the SVS Group has only grown in merits and accolades for their Engineering, Pharmacy, Management and Conventional Streams. The School is spread over a huge campus of 10 acres on the same campus that has other colleges,” she added.

